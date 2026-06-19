Satanic: Muslim Pedophiles Told UK Girls That Being Raped Would Take Away Their Sins

Although many knew that horrid levels of abuse and sexual exploitation were taking place in the United Kingdom by migrant populations, the newly released Rape Gang Inquiry Report shows a level of evil and depravity almost unimaginable.

If this information does not create burning rage in millions of native Brits, then it’s likely nothing will.

With over 200 pages of documentation now available to the public, we can read the testimony of the victims that unequivocally shows how the migrants’ Muslim faith led them to act so heinously.

Survivors spoke about the Islamic framing these men would use to justify rape.

One survivor stated, “They used to, like, tell me things about the good angel and the bad angel that I’ve been, like, kind of possessed. And they’ve got to punish me to get the badness out of me.”

“That’s why they have to rape me and do all this stuff to me, to get the badness out of me.

“I’ve got to be punished. Yeah. And it was just all kind of stuff like that. The words they say to you, you’re ‘gora,’ like white trash and white skin.”

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To say we are dealing with evil is almost an understatement.

These men are Satanic. Islam is Satanism. To close our eyes and pretend the “cultural enrichment” narrative to justify migrant populations still holds true is lunacy.

Refer to the story of a primary school student named Chloe.

Muslim Pakistanis began showing her attention. After abuse and rape by her stepfather that her mother ignored, these men found Chloe vulnerable when she would flee from home to the town center.

Despite seeking refuge with her uncle, he sexually assaulted her only for the police to do nothing.

As she found adults in her life to be unreliable as a safe haven, more migrant men took notice of her, giving her drugs and alcohol, and raping her.

At 12 years old, she was drinking and using drugs heavily to cope with the abuse. Police would question her absence from school. When she told them she’d been having sex with adult men, they asked her if she consented. She told them she did not know the meaning of the word, but they reported she did consent.

Her teen years would be just as bad, as social services took her to a health clinic where she was diagnosed with chlamydia, genital warts, gonorrhea, and pelvic inflammatory disease. None of this was reported to the police, nor did the police do anything when she was regularly found in houses and cars with men.

At 14, a social worker approached her about being sexually exploited, but not to help her.

The report reads, “This was one of the first times this had happened, and Chloe was relieved that her abuse was finally being addressed. However, rather than offering a solution, the social worker instead told Chloe that the producers of Emmerdale were looking for a young actress to play a victim of child sexual exploitation, and asked whether she would be interested in auditioning for the role given her experience.”

Chloe’s story continues from there with hardships into adulthood. Read the conclusion from her story to see how Islam enabled the rampant pedophilia on display and how every service in the country catastrophically failed to help her.

“Chloe personally knows at least twenty other girls from her area who were predated on by the Muslim gangs who abused her. The pattern was always the same: grooming, drugging, trafficking, abuse, and rape. Furthermore, Chloe describes being taken into mosques where imams would describe non-Muslims as ‘infidels’ and preach that white women who dressed ‘inappropriately’ were ‘free game.’”

“Chloe believes that the local police, social services, NHS, and government were all fully aware of what was happening, including the racialised nature of the crimes, but that they did not intervene for two reasons: because they ‘could not be bothered with the paperwork,’ and because ‘they did not want to be seen as racist.’”

“Chloe blames these bodies, and their ‘major push for diversity,’ for her abuse.”

The United Kingdom has become Satan’s paradise, mirroring hell.

The country has been overrun by demons who terrorize it with impunity.

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