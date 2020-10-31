French police say a Greek Orthodox priest was shot Saturday outside his church in the city of Lyon, and the assailant is at large.

The priest is in a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit in the abdomen, a police official told The Associated Press.

The attacker was alone and fired from a hunting rifle, according to the official, who was not authorized to be publicly named.

Police locked down the neighborhood around the church and warned the public on Twitter to stay away.

The reason for the attack is unclear. It comes two days after an Islamist knife attack at a Catholic church in the French city of Nice that killed three people.

