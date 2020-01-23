SECTIONS
News
Print

Outraged Puerto Ricans Protest Over Unused Emergency Aid in Wake of Earthquake

Puerto RicoRicardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty ImagesResidents are protesting in Puerto Rico after a warehouse full of relief supplies, reportedly dating back to Hurricane Maria in 2017, were found having been left undistributed to those in need. (Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published January 23, 2020 at 1:54pm
Print

A couple of hundred people joined a protest Thursday organized by Puerto Rico singer René Pérez of Calle 13 fame in a demonstration reminiscent of those that ousted the island’s former governor last year.

Anger is growing over emergency aid that until recently sat unused in a warehouse amid ongoing earthquakes.

Protesters began arriving at the seaside Capitol building banging on pots and clapping as they formed a large circle and demanded the ouster of Gov. Wanda Vázquez.

“We’ve had enough,” said 82-year-old Iris Guardiola as she waved a tiny Puerto Rican flag. “The people are tired of the abuse … of the lack of humanity. I am here helping those who cannot be here.”

The newest protest unleashed debate about whether Puerto Ricans should try to oust Vázquez as the U.S. territory struggles to recover from a recent 6.4 magnitude earthquake that killed one person and damaged hundreds of homes in the island’s southern region.

TRENDING: As House Dems Get Out of Impeachment Quagmire, Maxine Waters Drags Them Right Back In

Officials are still awaiting millions of dollars in federal funds for Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm that hit in September 2017.

One former protest leader, Rey Charlie, who jumped to fame after leading hundreds of motorcycle riders in a demonstration last summer, said he will not participate in the most recent one.

“A massive demonstration like the one last year would cause great damage, damage that I think would be irreparable,” he said. “You are holding up the economy, you are holding up aid supplies to victims in the southern region, you are paralyzing the country … You have to think of the consequences.”

Charlie and other critics of the recent protests argue that the most effective strategy is to vote in the upcoming general elections in November, in which Vázquez is seeking a second term as governor.

Is the Puerto Rican government letting its citizens down?

But first, she will face Pedro Pierluisi, a veteran politician who served as the island’s representative in Congress, in the primary of their pro-statehood party.

Pierluisi was sworn in briefly as governor last year before the island’s Supreme Court ruled that Vázquez was constitutionally next in line after former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló resigned following massive demonstrations.

Vázquez has only briefly addressed the recent protests, warning of people who want to talk about “negative issues.”

“We cannot allow groups with other interests to divert our attention,” she told reporters on Wednesday. “We’re in a moment of helping people in the south, not of creating controversy.”

Vázquez came under fire on Saturday after an online blogger posted a live feed of a warehouse in the southern coastal city of Ponce filled with water, cots, baby food and other supplies dating from Hurricane Maria.

RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Says She'll Start Federal Task Force To Investigate Trump 'Corruption' If She's Elected

A group of people broke into the warehouse and began distributing supplies to those affected by the recent 6.4 magnitude quake that prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to approve a major disaster declaration for more than a dozen municipalities in the island’s southern region. More than 4,500 people remain in shelters.

The governor fired the director of Puerto Rico’s emergency management agency shortly after the incident, as well as the secretaries of the department of housing and family, as she blamed them in part for not distributing the aid.

The Puerto Rican singer, Pérez, said people should not wait until the general elections to express their discontent.

“We’re not going to wait until November because the politicians in this country are not going to wait until November to steal. They’re going to steal starting now,” he said.

Concerns over alleged corruption and mismanagement have delayed federal funds to Puerto Rico and led U.S. officials to impose new restrictions as the island struggles to emerge from a 13-year recession.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Outraged Puerto Ricans Protest Over Unused Emergency Aid in Wake of Earthquake
Legendary 'PBS NewsHour' Host Jim Lehrer Dead at Age 85
US Treasury Chief Mnuchin Shrugs Off Greta Thunberg - 'Who is She?'
Zion Williamson Surpasses Enormous Expectations in Stunning NBA Debut
'Monty Python' Star and Founding Member Terry Jones Dead at Age 77
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×