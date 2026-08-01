Parents Who Starved Their 75-Day-Old Baby to Death Will Get No Jail Time After Guilty Plea - Guess Who the Judge Is

Two parents in New York state who pleaded guilty to starving their baby to death will receive no jail time after a guilty plea to second-degree manslaughter.

All thanks to a Democrat judge. What a surprise.

Court documents reveal that Londyn Gonzalez, a two-and-a-half month old baby, was found dead at an apartment in Cheektowaga, New York, after paramedics responded to a call for an unresponsive child on July 7, 2023, according to The Post Millennial.

While the baby was born at a healthy weight on April 20 of that year, during follow-up appointments, a medical provider said she was concerned about the baby’s inability to gain weight and told the parents to increase the amount of formula she was receiving.

While she was 6 pounds, 8 ounces at birth, she was only 8 pounds, 4 ounces at the time of her death.

Furthermore, her parents had skipped the last follow-up on May 8, just 30 days before her death — which officials ruled was due to malnutrition and dehydration. Her parents, Luis Gonzalez Jr., 26, and Kitrina Udrea, 23, both of Buffalo, were charged with manslaughter. The two pleaded guilty in May.

“The investigation determined that the defendants, while acting in concert with one another, recklessly caused the death of their infant daughter,” the Erie County, New York, district attorney’s office said in a media release.

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“As we advised the court, this crime was not a brief lapse in judgment or a single poor decision, but the intentional withholding of nutrition for several weeks from their own baby. The cries of their hungry newborn and the advice of medical professionals fell on deaf ears,” District Attorney Mike Keane said.

At sentencing on Thursday, Judge James F. Bargnesi said their behavior was “absolutely outrageous” and “absolutely inexcusable,” according to Just the News.

This was not only the “highest sustainable charge,” according to the DA’s office, but “the sole count of the indictment” — one that could lead to up to 15 years behind bars for each.

And what did this lead to at sentencing? Five years of probation after just 45 days in jail.

And guess what party he’s part of?

I have no words… Democrat NY Judge James F. Bargnesi just SPARED a couple jail time after they pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter for starving their 2-month-old baby to death NO JAIL. For causing the death of a baby. These activist judges are a danger to our country pic.twitter.com/Hz7af69zZy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 30, 2026

Really, maybe the parents would have gotten off lighter if they pleaded to practicing medicine without a license.

After all, call it a fourth-trimester abortion. Former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam would have approved. So would a great number of Democrats, sick as it is. It might have tickled the judge’s ear.

That’s not really a joke, either. This is how little the left values life: Killing a baby leads to no meaningful jail time after sentencing.

And let’s not forget District Attorney Keane, another Democrat. He was elected by a 19-point margin in 2024, and his term runs through Jan. 1, 2029. He thought this was the highest supportable charge and didn’t get a day of extra jail time despite the fact he got them to plead guilty to it. Apparently, this just wasn’t a priority for him.

This probably isn’t the first heinous decision both men have made, nor will it be the last. But it should be a clarion call to everyone in the United States: These are the values of the Democratic Party, and woe unto those who let the barbarians in the gates of the judiciary or legislature.

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