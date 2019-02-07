Ozzy Osbourne hospitalized because of flu complications

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ozzy Osbourne is in a hospital for some complications from the flu.

The 70-year-old rocker’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, wrote on Twitter Wednesday that doctors believe “this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery.”

It was announced last week that the United Kingdom and European leg of Ozzy Osbourne’s No More Tours2 tour was postponed because of doctors’ orders. He thanked all for wishing him a speedy recovery.

He had to cancel several shows on his North American tour in 2018 because of a hand infection.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.