Share
News
NFL game, AP photo.
NFL game, AP photo.

Green Bay Packers Suspend Player for His Behavior: 'We Are Certainly Disappointed'

 By The Associated Press  October 5, 2024 at 11:33am
Share

The Green Bay Packers have suspended wide receiver Romeo Doubs from Sunday’s game with the Los Angeles Rams for what they described as conduct detrimental to the team.

Doubs hadn’t practiced Thursday or Friday.

The Packers (2-2) said at the time he was dealing with a personal matter.

“His decisions and actions during the week negatively impacted the team and required us to take this action,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said Saturday in a statement.

“While we are certainly disappointed, we are confident that we will be able to move forward in a positive manner. Romeo is a valuable member of our team and we look forward to welcoming him back next week.”

Doubs has 12 catches for 169 yards and no touchdowns through Green Bay’s first four games this season after he had 59 receptions for 674 yards and eight touchdowns last year.

He capped his 2023 season by catching a combined 10 passes for 234 yards and one touchdown in the Packers’ two playoff games.

He has spent his entire three-year career with the Packers, who selected him out of Nevada in the fourth round of the 2022 draft.

In other moves Saturday, the Packers signed cornerback Robert Rochell from their practice squad to the active roster and elevated fullback Andrew Beck from the active roster for Sunday’s game at Los Angeles.

Do you watch the NFL?

Rochell has played in 39 career regular-season games with the Rams (2021-22) and Packers (2023-24).

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Green Bay Packers Suspend Player for His Behavior: 'We Are Certainly Disappointed'
Actor Keanu Reeves Involved in Crash at Motor Speedway
Elderly American Arrested, Faces up to 15 Years in Russian Prison
A week after Helene hit, thousands still without water struggle to find enough
'You Like That?' - Falcons Win in Stunning Fashion with Walk-Off Overtime Touchdown to Defeat Buccaneers
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation