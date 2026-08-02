Margaret Sanger's 'Negro Project' Nears Completion

Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger introducedher euphemistic “Negro Project” on Sunday, June 25, 1939. And Black America has never been the same.

“The minister’s work is also important and he should be trained, perhaps by the Federation, as to our ideals and the goal that we hope to reach,” she wrote in a letter on December 18, 1939. “We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population, and the minister is the man who can straighten out that idea if it ever occurs to any of their more rebellious members.” There is no question that Planned Parenthood is racist.

In 1965, Black Americans led by the Black Panthers, the Nation of Islam, and the NAACP, knew that Planned Parenthood was targeting Black Americans for extermination. Even at a meeting of the Council of Philadelphia Anti-Poverty Action Committee in 1965, Cecil Moore, president of the local NAACP chapter, condemned a Planned Parenthood program for northern Philadelphia because 70% of the population was black, labeling the plan “replete with everything to help the Negroes commit race suicide.”

And it does not stop here.

A June 18, 2020, open letter written by current and former staffers of the Planned Parenthood of Greater New York admitted, “Planned Parenthood was founded by a racist, white woman. That is a part of history that cannot be changed.”

La Verne Tolbert, Ph.D., the first Black and former Planned Parenthood Board Member (1975-1980), wrote in response to a Washington Post article dated July 21, 2020: “Margaret Sanger’s goal, as attested with her own words, was to limit the growth of the Black population. Read any of Sanger’s autobiographies. She considered blacks and other ‘minorities’ as inferior. Birth control and abortion are not gratuitously designed to help African Americans. Abortion is to reduce the Black population, which has been very effective.”

It is very clear that Planned Parenthood is both a racist and eugenic organization and a facilitator of genocide. It is also clear that Planned Parenthood knew that abortion is child sacrifice, literally murder, because it ends a human life. In Planned Parenthood’s own brochures, in 1952 and in 1964, they admitted that: “An abortion requires an operation. It kills the life of a baby after it has begun.”

Considering all of the above, the details get worse. A statistically reconstructed estimate of the total fertility rate for Black women in the 1850s was 7.9 births per woman. In order for a culture to maintain itself for more than 25 years, there must be a total fertility rate of 2.11 children per family.

A total fertility rate of 2.11 represents replacement-level fertility, or in other words, the average number of children per woman that is needed for each demographic to exactly replace itself, generation after generation, naturally. With anything less than a 2.11 total fertility rate, a culture will decline.

Historically, no culture has reversed a 1.9 total fertility rate. According to the Population Reference Bureau, dedicated to informing people around the world about the population, health, and the environment, long periods of low fertility rates have an “irreversible consequence.”

A total fertility rate of 1.3 is impossible to reverse, because it would take 80 to 100 years to correct itself, and there is no economic model that can sustain a culture during that time.

In 2023, the total fertility rate for Black women was 1.400.* A total fertility rate of 1.400 is knocking on the door of irreversibility.

Today, Margaret Sanger must be singing and dancing in her grave. Her “Negro Project” will likely become a reality in less than 100 years.

As such, and from our perspective, abortion in the Black American community needs to end now! My wife and I are praying and fasting (Mark 9:14-29) mightily for our people.

Note: The federal government no longer publishes the “Total Fertility Rate” like they used to. So, we were forced to use the data from the Pew Research Center, the NVSS Report data from the CDC here and here. We then used the formula from the National Population and Talent Division to calculate the Total Fertility Rate for Black Americans in 2023.

This commentary was written by Walter Hoye

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