The NBA showed Thursday that it is united in its stance on social justice, as every player and coach on the four teams that played on the first night of the league’s restart took a knee during the national anthem.

Many locked arms, some shut their eyes, and a few, including LeBron James, raised a fist in the air or pointing skyward.

In the first game at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans knelt alongside one another in front of the “Black Lives Matter” emblem on the court during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The @PelicansNBA & @utahjazz kneel for the National Anthem ahead of the NBA restart. pic.twitter.com/TCFolP06HM — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 30, 2020

TRENDING: Democrat Politician Charged with Using Federal Funds To Pay for Wedding, Other Personal Expenses

In the second game Thursday, James’ Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers did the same thing during the anthem preceding their matchup.

Coaches, players, and staff from the #Lakers & Clippers lock arms in unity during the national anthem. #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/ZZbCNYK6Ww — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) July 31, 2020

Commissioner Adam Silver announced that the NBA was suspending its rule that players must stand respectfully during the playing of the anthem.

Are you going to watch the NBA this season? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (10 Votes)

“I respect our teams’ unified act of peaceful protest for social justice and under these unique circumstances will not enforce our long-standing rule requiring standing during the playing of our national anthem,” said Silver, who watched from a plexiglass-enclosed suite because he has not been quarantined and therefore cannot be around players and coaches who are living inside the NBA’s so-called bubble at Walt Disney World.

The coaches, first New Orleans’ Alvin Gentry and Utah’s Quin Snyder and then the Lakers’ Frank Vogel and the Clippers’ Doc Rivers, were next to one another, their arms locked together.

The scene were the first of what are expected to be many game-day statements by players and coaches who will kneel during the anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

James said he took a knee with Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco quarterback who began kneeling during anthems in 2016 in mind. “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick said at the time.

“I hope we made Kap proud,” James said. “Hope we continue to make Kap proud.”

RELATED: NFL Player Takes Bold Stance Against Kneeling for the Anthem

Even the game referees took a knee during the pregame scene.

Tonight we witnessed sober, powerfully moving and heartfelt demonstrations by our players of their commitment to the pursuit of justice.

Very proud. ⁦@TheNBPA⁩ #SayHerName #VOTE — Michele Roberts (@MRobertsNBPA) July 31, 2020

“I think it’s critical that all of us, in a unified way, turn attention to social justice,” Snyder said during a televised in-game interview. “And all the players, all the coaches, are united in that fact and committed to do what we can do to effect long-term change.”

Many players warmed up wearing shirts that said “Black Lives Matter.” Thursday also marked the debut of new jerseys bearing messages that many players chose to have added, such as “Equality” and “Peace.”

Some of the squad’s messages to be worn on the back of their jerseys ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ZCbdz7PGrE — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 30, 2020

The NBA season was suspended when Rudy Gobert — who also scored the first basket of the restarted season — of the Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus and became the first player in the league with such a diagnosis. Gobert was diagnosed on March 11.

The anthems in Thursday’s restart games were recorded: Jon Batiste performed the one before Pelicans-Jazz, the Compton Kidz Club had the task before Clippers-Lakers.

They lasted just under two minutes. Some players brought towels with them to cushion their knees.

NBA players have used their platforms — both in the bubble and on social media — to demand racial equality and justice for those fatally shot by police officers. The pregame actions Thursday were just the start of what is expected to be a constant during the remainder of this season.

The divisive anthem protests, however, turned off many fans.

THATS IT! Im done watching — 𝙚𝙣𝙫𝙮 🎯 (@envyrgn) July 30, 2020

See ya! I was really looking forward to following Zion’s career, but I WILL NOT support the NBA ever again in my life — Marc McFadden (@marc_mcfadden) July 30, 2020

Done with the NBA awful Total lack of understanding for are Country and what the Flag stands for…. — Paul Bennett (@PaulBen67480220) July 31, 2020

Major mistake. You can do both. Support those that feel oppressed before the anthem – then rise to support our country & flag & all it represents. No basketball in our home – and will send a note to all sponsors. — Clint Guth (@chelaxIndustry) July 30, 2020

Other teams who will play their first games of the restart on Friday and Saturday are planning similar gestures.

“We want our lives to be valued as much as everybody else,” Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum said in a video that aired before the games, part of a project organized by both the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. “We don’t think that we’re better. We want to be seen as equals.”

Added Chris Paul, the Oklahoma City Thunder guard and president of the NBPA, speaking in the same video: “Things aren’t going to change until we sort of make them change.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.