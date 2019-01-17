Pole held for China spying worked on security for pope visit

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish radio station reports that a cybersecurity expert charged with spying for China cooperated with the government on the security of the 2016 visit by Pope Francis and hundreds of thousands of young people.

Private radio RMF FM posted on its website Thursday a reply its reporter obtained from the prime minister’s office to a question apparently concerning the expert, who has been identified only as Piotr D.

Polish authorities last week arrested Piotr D., who has held several government cybersecurity posts, as well as a Chinese man who was director at China’s tech giant Huawei in Poland on charges of spying for China.

The message the radio reporter received says the expert was part of a team that built cybersecurity for the 2016 World Youth Day and Francis visit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.