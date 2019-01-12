Police in Costa Rica, Spain arrest kidnappers of American

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MADRID (AP) — Police in Costa Rica and Spain say they have arrested 12 people alleged to have been involved in the kidnapping of a missing American in Costa Rica.

Police from both countries say that the joint operation led to the arrests of the Costa Rican suspects on Friday.

William Sean Creighton Kopko, an American businessman, was kidnapped in Costa Rica on Sept. 24, 2018. Costa Rican authorities say that the victim is still missing.

Police say that the victim’s family paid the kidnappers $950,800 in bitcoins.

The three people arrested in Zaragoza, Spain, are considered by police to be the ringleaders. They fled Costa Rica after the victim’s family paid the ransom, spending some time in Cuba before traveling to Spain.

Costa Rican police arrested another nine individuals.

