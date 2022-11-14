Parler Share
Police Make Startling Student Discovery at Home Near University of Idaho, Community in Shock

 By The Associated Press  November 13, 2022 at 11:47pm
Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students found Sunday in a home near the campus.

Officers with the Moscow Police Department discovered the deaths when they responded to a report of an unconscious person just before noon, according to a press release from the city.

Police have called the deaths suspected homicides, which generally means the killing of one person by another, though the term doesn’t necessarily suggest death was intended or committed in a criminal manner.

Authorities did not release additional details, including the cause of death. Police said more information would be shared once family members were notified of the deaths.

The discovery of four possible homicides at the University of Idaho comes on the heels of a shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three students and wounded two others on Sunday.

“It is with deep sadness that I share with you that the university was notified today of the death of four University of Idaho students living off-campus believed to be victims of homicide,” University of Idaho President Scott Green said in a statement posted to Facebook Sunday night. “Out of respect for these fellow Vandals, classes statewide and online are canceled Monday, Nov. 14.”

The university said counselors would be available for students at the campus counseling center, while employees could access assistance through an employee assistance program. Green urged people to reach out if they were concerned about classmates or coworkers.

“An event of this magnitude can understandably have significant impacts on those left behind,” Green wrote. “As Vandals, we must come together and lift each other up.”

Shortly after the bodies were found, the university advised students to shelter in place for about an hour until investigators determined there was no active threat to others in the region.

The Moscow Police Department said the investigation was ongoing and asked people with information to call the department.

The city of Moscow is a close-knit college town nestled in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho, about 80 miles southeast of Spokane, Washington.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

