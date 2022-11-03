Entire Town Ordered to Take Shelter After 'Armed and Dangerous' Man Targets 2 Cops and Disappears

Terror stalked a southwestern Virginia town Thursday after police reported they were seeking a man who had attempted to injure two police officers and was considered “armed and dangerous.”

The Pulaski Police Department issued a shelter-in-place order late Thursday morning for Pulaski, according to WSET-TV.

“There is a heavy police presence in the Southside of the Town of Pulaski in reference to a subject Jerrod Celablee Brown who had stolen a police vehicle and attempted to run over 2 officers,” Pulaski police posted on Facebook.

BREAKING: Police are looking for Jerrod Celablee Brown, accused of stealing a police vehicle and trying to run two officers over. https://t.co/VQrIETlD2V — WDBJ7 (@WDBJ7) November 3, 2022

“Subject wrecked vehicle, stole additional firearms from vehicle, and is now on foot,” the post explained.

“ALL RESIDENTS IN SOUTHSIDE SHOULD SHELTER IN PLACE,” the post warned.

“DO NOT APPROACH SUBJECT!!! CALL 911 IF YOU SEE ANYTHING SUSPICIOUS.”

“This is still an active situation,” police posted on Facebook at 12:40 p.m.

“Mr. Brown remains at large. Multiple gun shots have been heard but we do not know who has fired them. No Law Enforcement personnel have fired weapons at this time and we know of no injuries to anyone,” the post continued.

“PLEASE KEEP SHELTER IN PLACE and avoid the area of valley street over to Draper Mountain Lookout. Traffic is not being allowed across the mountain at this time,” the update concluded.

Local schools responded to the order with lockouts.

“Due to an incident in the town of Pulaski, we have notified Pulaski Elementary School, Critzer Elementary School, Dublin Elementary School, Pulaski County Middle School, Pulaski County High School, and the School Board Office to shelter in place until the situation is resolved,” the Pulaski Elementary said in a Facebook post.

“This is just a precautionary measure and there are no actual issues inside any Pulaski County Public Schools buildings,” the post said.

Pulaski, VA is about 20 minutes away from where I live in VA. I worked at the Pulaski community hospital for about 2.5yrs. Pulaski is known as “Little Chicago” around here for the drug/crime problems. — JT Surface (@jt_surface) November 3, 2022



According to a report in the Daily Mail, Brown has a criminal record that began with a charge of drunk driving in 2007.

The Mail report said Brown has also been charged with trespassing, assault and various drug and alcohol offenses.

Pulaski is a town of about 9,000 people and is the county seat of Pulaski County.

