Parler Share
News

Entire Town Ordered to Take Shelter After 'Armed and Dangerous' Man Targets 2 Cops and Disappears

 By Jack Davis  November 3, 2022 at 10:58am
Parler Share

Terror stalked a southwestern Virginia town Thursday after police reported they were seeking a man who had attempted to injure two police officers and was considered “armed and dangerous.”

The Pulaski Police Department issued a shelter-in-place order late Thursday morning for Pulaski, according to WSET-TV.

“There is a heavy police presence in the Southside of the Town of Pulaski in reference to a subject Jerrod Celablee Brown who had stolen a police vehicle and attempted to run over 2 officers,” Pulaski police posted on Facebook.

Trending:
'I Know Enough to Smell a Rat': Megyn Kelly Points Out Obvious Issues with Paul Pelosi Attack

“Subject wrecked vehicle, stole additional firearms from vehicle, and is now on foot,” the post explained.

“ALL RESIDENTS IN SOUTHSIDE SHOULD SHELTER IN PLACE,” the post warned.

“DO NOT APPROACH SUBJECT!!! CALL 911 IF YOU SEE ANYTHING SUSPICIOUS.”

“This is still an active situation,” police posted on Facebook at 12:40 p.m.

Do you own a firearm for home defense situations?

“Mr. Brown remains at large. Multiple gun shots have been heard but we do not know who has fired them. No Law Enforcement personnel have fired weapons at this time and we know of no injuries to anyone,” the post continued.

“PLEASE KEEP SHELTER IN PLACE and avoid the area of valley street over to Draper Mountain Lookout. Traffic is not being allowed across the mountain at this time,” the update concluded.

Local schools responded to the order with lockouts.

“Due to an incident in the town of Pulaski, we have notified Pulaski Elementary School, Critzer Elementary School, Dublin Elementary School, Pulaski County Middle School, Pulaski County High School, and the School Board Office to shelter in place until the situation is resolved,” the Pulaski Elementary said in a Facebook post.

“This is just a precautionary measure and there are no actual issues inside any Pulaski County Public Schools buildings,” the post said.

Related:
NYC Bicyclist Shot Dead While on His Way to Carry Out Gang Hit, According to Police


According to a report in the Daily Mail, Brown has a criminal record that began with a charge of drunk driving in 2007.

The Mail report said Brown has also been charged with trespassing, assault and various drug and alcohol offenses.

Pulaski is a town of about 9,000 people and is the county seat of Pulaski County.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Entire Town Ordered to Take Shelter After 'Armed and Dangerous' Man Targets 2 Cops and Disappears
Trump Takes Big Legal Action Against NY Attorney General Letitia James - But This Time in Florida
Democratic Candidate's Dad Blows the Whistle on His Own Son, Accuses Him of Lying About Military Service
True the Vote Founders Arrested After Chaotic Texas Court Hearing
Home Invader's Plan Goes up in Flames After Mother's Fly Spray and Criminal's Taser Join Forces
See more...

Conversation