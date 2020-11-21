Login
Police 'Working Tirelessly' To Track Down Suspect After Shooting at Wisconsin Mall

FBI officials and police stand outside the Mayfair Mall after a shooting on Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.Nam Y. Huh / APFBI officials and police stand outside the Mayfair Mall after a shooting on Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. (Nam Y. Huh / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published November 21, 2020 at 1:23pm
Police said Saturday that they’re still searching for a man suspected in a shooting at a Wisconsin mall that injured eight people.

“Investigators are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend the suspect from yesterday’s shooting at Mayfair Mall,” the Wauwatosa Police Department said in a tweet on Saturday.

Police also asked anyone who witnessed the shooting on Friday to contact them.

Chief Barry Weber gave no motive for the attack at the Mayfair Mall during a briefing on Friday evening.

He said the shooter had left the scene before officers arrived, and that extent of the victims’ injuries was unknown.

“Preliminary statements from witnesses indicate that the shooter is a white male in his 20s or 30s,” Weber told reporters. “Investigators are working on determining the identity of that suspect.”

Police also said the shooting apparently stemmed from an altercation and was not a random act.

Authorities said the mall was closed Saturday and investigators were on scene overnight.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







