Polish envoy to Slovakia summoned over tainted meat scandal

BRATSLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s agriculture minister summoned the Polish ambassador to Bratislava on Friday over a scandal in which meat from sick Polish cows that were slaughtered illegally was exported to 11 other European Union countries.

Polish authorities have previously acknowledged the meat was exported to Finland, Hungary, Estonia, Romania, Sweden, France, Spain, Lithuania, Portugal and Slovakia.

Slovak veterinary authorities originally said some 300 kilograms (660 pounds) of the Polish meat was exported to Slovakia, but increased the amount Friday to 600 kilograms (1,320 pounds). Some of the meat was distributed to schools and restaurants.

Agriculture Minister Gabriela Matecna said she discussed with Ambassador Krzysztof Strzalka what measures Poland will take to prevent the problem from ever happening again.

Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini has urged all schools to only use meat of Slovak origin.

Also Friday, Czech Agriculture Minister Miroslav Toman announced that some 300 kilograms (660 pounds) of the tainted Polish meat was also discovered in the Czech Republic, a development he called worrisome.

“Unfortunately, it’s obvious that Poland doesn’t have a functioning system of control and veterinary inspection. Or the law has been violated there,” he said.

