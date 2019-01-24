Pompeo deflects Kansas Senate talk, says he has ‘full plate’

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is deflecting speculation that he might run for Senate in Kansas, saying he has a “very full plate” in his current job.

Pompeo was asked Wednesday night in a Fox News television interview about whether he might run next year for the seat held by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Roberts. He stopped short of ruling it out but said his “singular focus” is his work as the nation’s top diplomat under President Donald Trump.

He acknowledged receiving encouragement from several Republicans to seek the seat. At least seven Republicans have said they’re interested in running.

Pompeo represented a Wichita-area district in the House for six years before Trump named him CIA director in 2017. He became secretary of state in April 2018.

