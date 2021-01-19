Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Pompeo Fires Parting Shot: China's Abuse of Uighur Muslims Amounts to 'Genocide'

Andrew Harnik / APSecretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 12, 2021. (Andrew Harnik / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published January 19, 2021 at 10:17am
Mewe Share P Share

On his last day in office, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hit China with new sanctions by declaring that China’s repression of Muslims and ethnic minorities in the western Xinjiang province constitute a “genocide.”

Pompeo made the determination on Tuesday just 24 hours before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. There was no immediate response from the incoming Biden administration, although several members have been sympathetic to such a designation in the past.

Pompeo’s determination does not come with any immediate repercussions.

“I have determined that the People’s Republic of China is committing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, China, targeting Uyghur Muslims and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups,” Pompeo tweeted.

“These acts are an affront to the Chinese people and to civilized nations everywhere. The People’s Republic of China and the CCP must be held to account.”

TRENDING: Pompeo Puts Biden on the Spot: Accuses China of 'Genocide'

Many of those accused of committing genocide are already under U.S. sanctions, and Tuesday’s move is the latest in a series of steps the outgoing Trump administration has taken against China.

Since last year, the administration has steadily increased pressure on Beijing, imposing sanctions on numerous officials and companies for their activities in Taiwan, Tibet, Hong Kong and the South China Sea.

Do you think the Biden administration will hold China accountable for its alleged genocide?

Just on Saturday, Pompeo lifted restrictions on U.S. diplomatic contacts with Taiwanese officials, prompting a rebuke from China, which regards the island as a renegade province.

Five days ago, the administration announced it would block imports of cotton and tomatoes from Xinjiang, with Customs and Border Protection officials saying they would block products suspected of being produced with forced labor.

Xinjiang is a major global supplier of cotton, so the order could have significant effects on international commerce.

The Trump administration has already blocked imports from individual companies linked to forced labor in the region, and the U.S. has imposed sanctions on Communist Party officials with prominent roles in the campaign.

China has imprisoned more than 1 million people, including Uighurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups, in a vast network of concentration camps, according to U.S. officials and human rights groups.

RELATED: US Gov't Releases Alarming New Intel on Wuhan Virus Lab, 'Secret Projects' with Chinese Military

People have been subjected to torture, sterilization and political indoctrination in addition to forced labor as part of an assimilation campaign in a region whose inhabitants are ethnically and culturally distinct from the Han Chinese majority.

China has denied all the charges, but Uighur forced labor has been linked to various products imported to the U.S., including clothing and electronic goods such as cameras and computer monitors.

China says its policies in Xinjiang aim only to promote economic and social development in the region and stamp out radicalism.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Trump Admin Deals Parting Blow to Venezuela with Sweeping New Sanctions
Pompeo Fires Parting Shot: China's Abuse of Uighur Muslims Amounts to 'Genocide'
Country Music Legend to Perform at Biden Inauguration
Central American Migrant Caravan Grinds to a Halt as Journey North Hits Roadblock
Inauguration Event Will Celebrate 'Heroism' and 'Resilience' of Black, Latino and Asian Americans
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×