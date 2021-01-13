Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Trump Admin Takes Most Sweeping Action Yet in Fight Against Chinese Concentration Camps

Immigration control police patrol no-man's land on Aug. 23, 2020, in Altay, Xinjiang, China.TPG / Getty ImagesImmigration control police patrol no-man's land on Aug. 23, 2020, in Altay, Xinjiang, China. (TPG / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published January 13, 2021 at 10:38am
Mewe Share P Share

The U.S. government announced Wednesday that it will halt imports of cotton and tomatoes from the Xinjiang region of China in its most sweeping action yet to pressure the Communist Party to stop a forced labor campaign against Uighur minorities.

Officials said Customs and Border Protection will use its authority to block products suspected of being produced with forced labor in the northwest Chinese region.

Xinjiang is a major global supplier of cotton, so the order could have significant effects on global commerce.

The Trump administration has already blocked imports from individual companies linked to forced labor in the region.

China has imprisoned more than 1 million people, including Uighurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups, in a vast network of concentration camps.

TRENDING: Agitated Pelosi Snaps at Reporter Over AOC Question: 'That Was Kind of Sharp'

People have been subjected to torture, brutal conditions, forced sterilization and abortion and political indoctrination as part of an assimilation campaign.

China denies allegations of rights abuses and forced labor, saying it aims only to raise incomes among minorities and stamp out radicalism.

The U.S. action is the latest, and most sweeping, attempt to pressure China to end the campaign.

Do you think the US can successfully pressure China to end its brutal campaign?

Canada and Britain both recently said they too would take steps to stop goods made with forced labor from entering their countries.

Customs and Border Protection has in the past targeted entire regions with import bans, including issuing an order against cotton from Turkmenistan in 2018 and gold from mines in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2019.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







House Votes to Impeach President Trump for 'Incitement of Insurrection'
Trump Admin Takes Most Sweeping Action Yet in Fight Against Chinese Concentration Camps
Trump Admin Executes Woman Who Cut Baby from Womb of Pregnant Mother
High-Ranking GOP Congresswoman Says She Will Vote to Impeach President Trump
Supreme Court Backs Trump Admin Rule on Obtaining Abortion Pills
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×