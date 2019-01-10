Pompeo in Egypt amid concerns over US Mideast policy

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CAIRO (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Cairo for talks with Egyptian leaders as he continues a nine-nation Middle East tour aimed at reassuring America’s Arab partners that the Trump administration is not walking away from the region.

Amid confusion over the administration’s plans to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria, Pompeo was meeting Egypt’s president and foreign minister Thursday to discuss security and economic cooperation.

He was also to deliver a speech on Washington’s broader Mideast objectives.

Pompeo arrived in Egypt after stops in Jordan and Iraq where he sought to assure leaders that withdrawing from Syria doesn’t mean the U.S. is abandoning the fight against the Islamic State group or easing pressure on Iran. From Egypt, Pompeo will travel to the Gulf Arab states to press the case.

