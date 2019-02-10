Pope calls for protection of human trafficking’s victims

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has exhorted governments to root out the causes of human trafficking and protect victims.

Francis made the appeal while addressing faithful in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday. He encouraged people to denounce instances of exploitation and modern slavery and to resist indifference to victims’ suffering.

He said many Catholic nuns fight human trafficking and urged everyone to join forces to combat the crime.

Francis specifically urged governments to take decisive action on “the causes of this plague and see that the victims are protected.”

Many women and minors who left African and eastern European countries to escape poverty have been forced to work as prostitutes in western Europe.

TRENDING: Longtime Fox News Legal Analyst Dead at 67

Poor people in many parts of the world work in agriculture, domestic work and manufacturing while enslaved or otherwise exploited.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.