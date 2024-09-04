Share
News

Prosecutor Asks Judge to Reconsider Dropping Charge in 'Rust' Case

 By The Associated Press  September 4, 2024 at 9:51am
Share

A prosecutor has asked a New Mexico judge to reconsider the decision to dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie, according to a court filing made public on Wednesday.

Special prosecutor Kari Morrissey said there were insufficient facts to support the ruling in state district court and no violation of Baldwin’s due process rights.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case against Baldwin in July — halfway through a trial — based on the withholding of evidence by police and prosecutors from the defense in the 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film “Rust.”

The charge against Baldwin was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be revived once appeals of the decision are exhausted.

Baldwin, the lead actor and co-producer on “Rust,” was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal when it went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza. Baldwin has said he pulled back the hammer — but not the trigger — and the revolver fired.

Trending:
Casualties Reported After Shooting at Georgia High School - Governor Directs 'All Available State Resources to Respond'

The case-ending evidence was ammunition that was brought into the sheriff’s office in March by a man who said it could be related to Hutchins’ killing. Prosecutors said they deemed the ammo unrelated and unimportant, while Baldwin’s lawyers alleged that they “buried” it and filed a motion to dismiss the case.

Movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is serving an 18-month sentence on a conviction for involuntary manslaughter. She was accused of flouting standard safety protocols and missing multiple opportunities to detect forbidden live ammunition on set. Assistant director and safety coordinator David Halls pleaded no contest to negligent use of a deadly weapon.

It has never been officially determined who brought the live rounds that killed Hutchins to the set, though prosecutors allege that Gutierrez-Reed was responsible.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Prosecutor Asks Judge to Reconsider Dropping Charge in 'Rust' Case
Federal Judge Orders Trump Campaign to Stop Using 1966 Song
Denmark Reports Cases of 'Bluetongue Disease' That Will Likely Spread to 'the Whole Country'
Migrant Boat Capsizes, 22 Missing
HP Refuses to Drop Claim Against Tech Mogul Who Died in Superyacht Disaster
See more...

Conversation