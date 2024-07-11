Alec Baldwin Has Brutal Reaction to Rough Images from 'Rust' Manslaughter Trial

Jurors on Wednesday viewed police bodycam footage during Alec Baldwin’s manslaughter trial in the October 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie “Rust.”

Baldwin, 66, “was left looking in agony” as the footage was shown in court during the first day of the trial in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported.

In the video, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas LeFleur was heard advising dispatchers of “one female shot in the chest, male shot in the stomach” and calling for an air evacuation, according to the report.

The video “captured the frantic efforts to save Hutchins, who looked unconscious as several people attended to her and gave her an oxygen mask,” The Associated Press reported. “In the courtroom, Baldwin looked at the screen somberly as it played.”

Special prosecutor Erlinda Johnson told the jury the actor was playing “make-believe with a real gun,” CNN reported.

“Baldwin has claimed the gun fired accidentally after he followed instructions to point it toward Hutchins, who was behind the camera,” the AP reported.

“Unaware that it was loaded with a live round, he said he pulled back the hammer — not the trigger — and it fired.”

But Johnson discounted that version of the facts, according to CNN.

“The evidence will show, ladies and gentlemen, that’s not possible,” she told the jury.

Are you watching the trial? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The weapon was in “perfect working order,” the prosecutor said.

Johnson said Baldwin “declined multiple opportunities for standard safety checks with armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed before the rehearsal,” the AP reported.

She went on to describe the moment where Baldwin “cocks the hammer, points it straight at Miss Hutchins, and fires that gun, sending that live bullet right into Miss Hutchins body.”

Director Joel Souza was wounded in the shoulder in the incident.

Baldwin’s attorney, Alex Spiro, told jurors during opening statements that his client’s actions were not criminal.

He was simply “an actor, acting,” Spiro said.

The attorney said the accident was the result of a failure by those who were responsible for ensuring safety on the set.

Guiterrez-Reed was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the case in February. She was given the maximum sentence of 18 months in prison.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.