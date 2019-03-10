SECTIONS
Protesters in Syria’s Daraa rally against Hafez Assad statue

By AP Reports
Published March 10, 2019 at 7:20am
BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists say dozens of people have demonstrated in the southern city of Daraa to protest the construction of a statue of late Syrian President Hafez Assad.

Daraa is the city where Arab Spring-inspired uprising began with peaceful protests in March 2011 but escalated into an armed rebellion that has killed more than 400,000 people.

The late Assad is the father of President Bashar Assad whose forces have made major gains over the past few years in the war with backing from his strong allies, Russia and Iran.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said the protest occurred in Daraa’s center with protesters chanting “Long live Syria” and “Down with Bashar Assad.”

Other opposition activist collectives including Sham Network reported the protest.

