Rampaging Driver Kills Elderly Woman, Injures Multiple Others on Streets of Portland

A motorist repeatedly drove into people along streets and sidewalks in Portland, Oregon, on Jan. 25, 2021, killing an elderly woman and injuring nine others.APA motorist repeatedly drove into people along streets and sidewalks in Portland, Oregon, on Jan. 25, 2021, killing an elderly woman and injuring nine others. (AP)

By The Associated Press
Published January 26, 2021 at 2:48pm
A motorist repeatedly drove into people along streets and sidewalks in Portland, Oregon, on Monday, killing an elderly woman and injuring nine others.

The man then tried to flee on foot but neighbors surrounded him until police arrived and wrestled him into custody.

Investigators have found no evidence that the attack was an act of terrorism or politically motivated.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was hospitalized and was expected to be booked into jail, the Portland Police Bureau said in a news release. Police didn’t give the man’s condition or explain why he is in a hospital.

He’s accused of hitting an elderly woman who was dragged beneath the wheels of a small SUV, then trying to run away. The woman later died.

“Detectives did not find evidence that this was an act of terrorism. Detectives did not find bias indicators, nor do they believe this is politically motivated,” police said.

“Detectives say that the driver’s actions did show intent to hit and injure people.”

Police received a call on Monday afternoon that a driver had hit a pedestrian, police spokesman Derek Carmon said.

Additional calls came in from people saying someone driving the same vehicle, a Honda Element, was striking other people and vehicles within a 15-block span, at times reaching speeds of 50 to 60 mph, Carmon said.

The woman died at a hospital hours after being struck, and nine others, including pedestrians and cyclists, suffered minor injuries and were recovering, police said.

A witness told The Oregonian that he saw the woman get hit by the car and scream and that he was walking toward her when the car came back, hit her again, did a U-turn and dragged her along the pavement.

After continuing to drive recklessly and hitting other people, the driver eventually crashed a final time, ran away and was corralled by a group of people until police arrived, Carmon said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







