SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Ready Freddie: Browns make Kitchens new head coach

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens talks to quarterback Baker Mayfield during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Cleveland. A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Browns are hiring Freddie Kitchens as their coach. Kitchens, who had a dazzling eight-week run as the team’s interim offensive coordinator, is finalizing his contract and will be named Cleveland’s ninth coach since 1999, said the person who spoke Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team is not commenting on the imminent hire. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

By AP Reports
at 10:43am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns have officially named Freddie Kitchens their coach after his strong, eight-game stint as offensive coordinator.

Kitchens started the season coaching Cleveland’s running backs. He agreed to a contract on Wednesday and signed it Saturday to become the team’s 17th full-time coach.

The affable 44-year-old became interim coordinator on Oct. 29 after coach Hue Jackson and Todd Haley were fired. Kitchens transformed Cleveland’s offense while developing quarterback Baker Mayfield, who threw 19 of his NFL rookie record 27 touchdown passes in the season’s second half.

Kitchens rose from nearly unknown to fan favorite after helping the Browns win five of their last eight games and finish 7-8-1 following a 0-16 season. He’s Cleveland’s ninth coach since 1999 and fourth hired since 2012 by owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam.

Kitchens was picked over six other candidates, including interim coach Gregg Williams, who is not returning as defensive coordinator.

TRENDING: Radio Host Slams New ‘Masculinity’ Guidelines: ‘We Would Be Living in Caves Right Now’ Without Men

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.