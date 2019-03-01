SECTIONS
Rep. Joaquin Castro ‘seriously’ considering Texas Senate run

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, accompanied by other member of Congress, speaks about a resolution to block President Donald Trump's emergency border security declaration on Capitol Hill, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 in Washington. House Democrats have introduced a resolution to block the national emergency declaration that President Donald Trump issued last week to fund his long-sought wall along the U.S-Mexico border, setting up a fight that could result in Trump's first-ever veto. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 8:12am
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas is acknowledging that he will “seriously consider” running for U.S. Senate in 2020 against Republican John Cornyn.

His campaign on Friday confirmed Castro’s interest a day after his twin brother, Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro, told The Associated Press his sibling is mulling a challenge against Cornyn.

Joaquin Castro didn’t give a timeline for a decision. He’s chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and sponsored the House measure passed this week that would block President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

No clear rival has yet emerged to challenge Cornyn in Texas. Democrat Beto O’Rourke narrowly lost his Senate race in Texas last year but says he will announce a decision soon on whether to run for president in 2020.

