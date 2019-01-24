Reports: Former Scottish leader Salmond arrested, charged

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — Media in Scotland say the country’s former leader, Alex Salmond, has been arrested and charged with an unspecified offense.

Police Scotland said “a 64-year-old man has been arrested and charged” and a report sent to prosecutors.

Police released the statement in response to a request for information about Salmond. They declined to name the man or release further details before a court appearance, due later Thursday.

Salmond was first minister of Scotland between 2007 and 2014. He stepped down as leader of the governing Scottish National Party in August amid an investigation into sexual harassment allegations. Salmond denies the claims.

Salmond, 64, led the SNP for two decades, built the separatist party into a major political force and took Scotland to the brink of independence from the U.K.

