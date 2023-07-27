Share
News
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen in a file photo from October 2019. A House committee called off a vote Thursday on a recommendation that Zuckerberg be held in contempt of Congress for failing to fully supply documents related to an investigation into alleged censorship by tech companies of conservatives.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen in a file photo from October 2019. A House committee called off a vote Thursday on a recommendation that Zuckerberg be held in contempt of Congress for failing to fully supply documents related to an investigation into alleged censorship by tech companies of conservatives. (Mark Lennihan / AP)

Republicans Abruptly Call Off Mark Zuckerberg Contempt-of-Congress Vote After Major Development

 By The Associated Press  July 27, 2023 at 10:29am
Share

A House committee called off a vote Thursday on a recommendation that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg be held in contempt of Congress for failing to fully supply documents related to an investigation into alleged censorship by tech companies of conservatives.

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican and chair of the Judiciary Committee, posted on social media shortly before the committee was to meet that, “Based on Facebook’s newfound commitment to fully cooperate with the Committee’s investigation, the Committee has decided to hold contempt in abeyance. For now.”

Jordan added that contempt is still on the table and would be used if “Facebook fails to cooperate in FULL.”

If the committee had moved forward, it would have been up to GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California to hold a full House vote on the contempt resolution as early as this fall, after the August recess.

Trending:
WH Press Sec Has Most Absurd Response When Asked About Biden Going After Home Appliances

If the House were to hold Zuckerberg in contempt, the Justice Department would decide whether to prosecute him.

Andy Stone, a spokesperson for Meta, has said the company has delivered more than 50,000 pages of both internal and external documents to the committee since February.

Is Big Tech biased against conservatives?

He added that they also have made current and former employees available for interviews with lawmakers.

But the committee said Meta has produced only documents between Meta and external entities, and a small subset of relevant internal documents.

It’s seeking more internal company documents, which it said would shed light on how Meta evaluated and responded to requests or directives to censor content.

Democrats are skeptical of Jordan’s effort.

Related:
LeBron James Makes First Public Statement Since Son's Cardiac Arrest

Democrat Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York said shortly before Jordan’s announcement that “it doesn’t seem to have any basis in facts or reality, but that’s consistent with what the Judiciary Committee has done during this Congress.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Republicans Abruptly Call Off Mark Zuckerberg Contempt-of-Congress Vote After Major Development
LeBron James Makes First Public Statement Since Son's Cardiac Arrest
'Barbie' Gets Terrible News Following Massive Live-Action Movie Hype
Mayorkas Dismantled by Republicans at House Hearing: 'This Makes Your Actions Criminal'
Irish Singer-Songwriter Sinead O'Connor Dies at Age 56
See more...

Conversation