Rescuers use excavator at collapsed Indonesia gold mine

Rescuers stand at the entrance of a collapsed mine in Bolaang Mongondow, North Sulawesi, Indonesia, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Rescue workers used makeshift stretchers to haul victims of the gold mine collapse through steep jungle terrain to safety, as the death toll rose and dozens remained trapped in the debris. (AP Photo)

By AP Reports
Published February 28, 2019 at 9:05pm
BOLAANG MONGONDOW, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers have brought an excavator to the remote Indonesian gold mine that collapsed earlier this week, trapping dozens, hoping to speed up rescue efforts despite the risk of triggering landslides.

Local disaster official Abdul Muin Paputungan said Friday the death toll has risen to eight and 20 survivors have been rescued. About three dozen people are still believed trapped in the rubble of the unlicensed mine that collapsed on Tuesday evening.

Paputungan said an excavator began working on the site Friday morning after relatives gave permission and a path was cleared through steep jungle terrain.

He said the dozens of emergency workers involved in the grueling rescue “never stop praying that all those still trapped in the mine are able to survive until we can rescue them.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

