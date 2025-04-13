Share
Sports
News
Rory McIlroy reacts after winning in a playoff against Justin Rose after the final round at the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia, on Sunday.
Rory McIlroy reacts after winning in a playoff against Justin Rose after the final round at the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia, on Sunday. (Ashley Landis / AP)

Rory McIlroy Admits What Was Going Through His Head as Masters Lead Slipped Away on First Hole

 By The Associated Press  April 13, 2025 at 4:25pm
Share

The closer Rory McIlroy came to fulfilling his lifetime dream — winning the Masters — the more it kept slipping away.

As his final round began on Sunday, a two-shot lead was gone in two holes. A four-shot lead was gone in three holes, with a shocker of a mistake. A 5-foot putt on the final hole to win was narrowly missed.

And then McIlroy turned what could have been another major collapse into his grandest moment of all when he hit wedge to 3 feet for birdie in a sudden-death playoff against Justin Rose to become a Masters champion and take his place in golf history as the sixth player with the career Grand Slam.

“There were points in my career where I didn’t know if I would have this nice garment over my shoulders,” McIlroy said. “But I didn’t make it easy today. I certainly didn’t make it easy. I was nervous.”

“It was one of the toughest days I’ve ever had on the golf course.”

“I started to wonder if it would ever be my time,” he said.

The Masters ended with more heartache for Rose, who lost to Sergio Garcia in a playoff in 2017 and forced this one with a clutch 20-foot birdie on the 18th hole for a 6-under 66. He wound up joining Ben Hogan as the only players to lose twice in playoffs at Augusta National.

Did you watch the Masters?

“It’s the kind of putt you dream about as a kid, and to have it and hole it, it was a special feeling,” Rose said. “And unfortunately, the playoff, they always end so quickly. If you’re not the guy to hit the great shot or hole the great putt, it’s over. But not really anything I could have done more today.”

“My dreams have been made today,” McIlroy said.

Moments later, speaking to 4-year-old daughter Poppy, he told her: “Never give up on your dreams. Never, ever give up on your dreams.”

“I just think all week how I responded to setbacks, that’s what I’ll take from this week,” McIlroy said. “Couldn’t be more proud I myself for that and being able to back bounce when I needed to.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Rory McIlroy Admits What Was Going Through His Head as Masters Lead Slipped Away on First Hole
Death Toll from Nightclub Disaster Climbs to 225
Trump's Latest EO Has Blue States Scrambling: The DOJ Can Now Dismantle Their Climate Laws
Senate Confirms Mike Huckabee in 53-46 Vote
Trump Admin Takes Significant Action Against Iran Days Before Big Meeting Between the Two Nations
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation