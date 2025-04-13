Rory McIlroy Admits What Was Going Through His Head as Masters Lead Slipped Away on First Hole

The closer Rory McIlroy came to fulfilling his lifetime dream — winning the Masters — the more it kept slipping away.

As his final round began on Sunday, a two-shot lead was gone in two holes. A four-shot lead was gone in three holes, with a shocker of a mistake. A 5-foot putt on the final hole to win was narrowly missed.

And then McIlroy turned what could have been another major collapse into his grandest moment of all when he hit wedge to 3 feet for birdie in a sudden-death playoff against Justin Rose to become a Masters champion and take his place in golf history as the sixth player with the career Grand Slam.

“There were points in my career where I didn’t know if I would have this nice garment over my shoulders,” McIlroy said. “But I didn’t make it easy today. I certainly didn’t make it easy. I was nervous.”

“It was one of the toughest days I’ve ever had on the golf course.”

“I was unbelievably nervous this morning…” Masters Champion Rory McIlroy was an emotional roller coaster all Sunday. It was never easy, which makes it well EARNED pic.twitter.com/qeY9UbAm0D — Joe I (@TourPicks) April 14, 2025

“I started to wonder if it would ever be my time,” he said.

The Masters ended with more heartache for Rose, who lost to Sergio Garcia in a playoff in 2017 and forced this one with a clutch 20-foot birdie on the 18th hole for a 6-under 66. He wound up joining Ben Hogan as the only players to lose twice in playoffs at Augusta National.

Did you watch the Masters? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“It’s the kind of putt you dream about as a kid, and to have it and hole it, it was a special feeling,” Rose said. “And unfortunately, the playoff, they always end so quickly. If you’re not the guy to hit the great shot or hole the great putt, it’s over. But not really anything I could have done more today.”

“My dreams have been made today,” McIlroy said.

Moments later, speaking to 4-year-old daughter Poppy, he told her: “Never give up on your dreams. Never, ever give up on your dreams.”

“I just think all week how I responded to setbacks, that’s what I’ll take from this week,” McIlroy said. “Couldn’t be more proud I myself for that and being able to back bounce when I needed to.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.