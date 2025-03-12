Less than a month before the prestigious Masters tournament, golf legend Tiger Woods has announced that he underwent surgery for a torn Achilles tendon.

“As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured,” Woods wrote Tuesday in a post on X.

“This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon.”

Woods quoted Stucken as saying the surgery went off without a hitch and Woods is expected to fully recover.

“I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support,” Woods wrote.

Although no timeline for Woods to return to golf was announced, ESPN reported, it was likely Woods would miss the Masters, which will be played from April 10-13 at Augusta National Golf Club.

Rory McIlroy says he does not expect Tiger Woods to play again this year after the 15-time major winner’s latest injury setback.#BBCGolf — BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) March 12, 2025

Woods, whose mother, Kultida, died on Feb. 4, has not competed at a PGA Tour event this season. He has not competed since July’s The Open at Royal Troon Golf Course in Scotland, where he missed the cut.

In September, Woods underwent back surgery. He tore his right Achilles tendon in 2008 and hurt it multiple times in 2009.

Woods severely injured his right leg in a February 2021 car accident.

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith said the latest injury is a telling sign of Woods’s overall physical condition, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I mean no disrespect — to me, Tiger Woods is a recreational golfer at this point. We know how he’s the all-time great. We get that. But his health is so bad,” Smith said.

Stephen A. Smith: “I mean no disrespect. To me, Tiger Woods is a recreational golfer at this point… walking the 18-hole course is not something he can do anymore and that has been the case for years.” pic.twitter.com/NTbPCqiKhl — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 12, 2025

“He’s gone through so many physical tragedies that, it’s like, I keep telling people … I look at golf, and I look at Tiger Woods, and I don’t even think about his game. You know what I think about? … You walk 18 holes Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday. He’s not making it.

“Literally, you don’t even think about his swing, ya’ll. You don’t think about his short game, his mid-game. You don’t think about him driving off the tee. All you think about is he can’t make it through four days walking before you even think about him swinging. Walking the 18-hole course is not something he can do anymore, and that has been the case for years,” he continued.

“And that’s all I mean when I say he’s recreational, because he can’t do it anymore.”

