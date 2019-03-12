‘Run Joe Run’ signs greet Biden at firefighters’ speech

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is criticizing President Donald Trump’s leadership and questioning Republicans’ commitment to middle class America, teasing out themes of a possible 2020 presidential run.

Biden, a Democrat, spoke Tuesday to a gathering of the International Fire Fighters Association.

He has not announced a presidential bid, but the audience waved “Run Joe, Run” signs. Biden asked them to save their energy a little longer, because “I may need it in a few weeks.”

Biden repeatedly ripped into Republicans, questioning those who oppose collective bargaining rights, saying: “Who the hell are these guys?”

He also criticized the Republican-championed tax cut signed into law by Trump, arguing they benefit the wealthy at the expense of the middle class.

