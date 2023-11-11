New Orleans Saints Star Player Arrested After Confrontation with Construction Worker

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is facing simple battery and criminal mischief charges following a confrontation with a construction worker in Kenner, Louisiana, police said Saturday.

Thomas, 30, was arrested without incident Friday night, was cooperative with investigators and was released later that night, Kenner police Lt. Mark McCormick said.

Thomas, a two-time All-Pro (2018 and 2019), is expected to travel to Minnesota and be in the lineup when the Saints play the Vikings on Sunday, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because the team had not publicly discussed Thomas’ status for the game.

A statement released by the Saints said the team is “aware of the incident and we are gathering information.”

It was not immediately clear if Thomas had retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Police say the incident occurred in front of a home under construction near Thomas’ home.

The construction worked told police that Thomas began yelling at him about parking in front of his home and “verbally threatened to harm him.”

Thomas then picked up a brick and threw it at the window of a truck but caused “little if any” damage, the worker told police.

Thomas then knocked the victim’s phone from his hand, shoved him and told him he did not want to be recorded, police said.

After playing in just 10 regular-season games the previous three years because of injuries, Thomas has appeared in all nine of New Orleans’ games this season, getting 38 receptions for 439 yards. Both totals are third-highest on the club. Thomas also has one touchdown catch.

In 2019, Thomas set an NFL record for catches in a season with 149.

