Sanders says it’s laughable that White House is inaccessible

NEW YORK (AP) — Following the apparent demise of the traditional afternoon briefing of reporters, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders calls any notion the Trump administration is not accessible to the press “absolutely laughable.”

She made the remark Wednesday on familiar turf — the morning show “Fox & Friends.”

Since the last White House press briefing on Dec. 18, she’s given six television interviews to Fox News Channel, one to “Fox News Sunday” on broadcast and one to “CBS This Morning.” That’s according to the networks and the lobbying group Media Matters for America.

But Sanders says she takes questions from reporters every day. The White House Correspondents Association has condemned the lack of scheduled briefings but notes that Sanders usually talks to reporters after her Fox live shots.

