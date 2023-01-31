Parler Share
Rep. George Santos leaving a House GOP conference meeting
Rep. George Santos leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 25, 2023. (Andrew Harnik / AP file photo)

Embattled Rep. George Santos Steps Down from Committees Hours After Meeting with McCarthy

 By The Associated Press  January 31, 2023 at 8:35am
Republican Rep. George Santos of New York told GOP colleagues Tuesday he is temporarily stepping down from his two congressional committees, a move that comes amid a host of ethics issues and a day after he met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Santos has faced numerous calls for his resignation and is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances and lies about his resume and family background.

Santos was assigned to two fairly low-profile panels, the House Committee on Small Business and to the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Santos “referenced the drama and everything surrounding the situation and he just felt like it was the appropriate thing to do.”

Rep. Tom Cole said the decision was well-received from the GOP conference, saying “I think it was the appropriate thing to do and I was proud of him for getting up and doing this.”

McCarthy met with Santos on Monday night, but did not disclose their conversation.

“You’ll see,” McCarthy told reporters at the Capitol.

Santos, meanwhile, said he would issue a statement later in the day.

Conversation