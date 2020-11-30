Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Sen. Chuck Grassley, 87, Returns to Work After COVID Diagnosis

In this Oct. 12, 2020, file photo, Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa listens during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.Kevin Dietsch / Pool via APIn this Oct. 12, 2020, file photo, Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa listens during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch / Pool via AP)

By The Associated Press
Published November 30, 2020 at 12:45pm
P Share Print

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the longest-serving Republican senator and third in the line of presidential succession, is back in the Senate on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago.

Grassley, 87, isolated after finding out he had been exposed to the virus and tested positive shortly after that.

He said in a statement that he never had any symptoms and had been cleared to return to the office by his doctors.

“This disease affects people differently,” Grassley said.

“I did not experience symptoms, but more than a thousand Americans are dying every day and many more are hospitalized. That means we all have to do our part to help protect our friends, family and fellow Americans.”

TRENDING: Candace Owens Schools Fact-Checker and the Result Is Incredible

Grassley is the president pro tempore of the Senate, meaning he presides over the chamber in the absence of Vice President Mike Pence and is third in line for the presidency, behind Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The president pro tempore is the senator in the majority party who has served the longest. Grassley has been a senator for 40 years.

In his statement upon his return, Grassley said he would “continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing.”

He also urged the Senate to pass long-stalled coronavirus relief, saying that “Congress must do its part and pass long overdue relief legislation to help families, businesses and communities get through this crisis.”

Grassley was one of several members of Congress who tested positive in recent weeks.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott announced that he had tested positive two days after Grassley.

Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who is competing in a Senate runoff in Georgia, later announced that she had tested positive and then negative.

Alaska Rep. Don Young, also 87 and the longest-serving member of the House, was hospitalized with the virus and later discharged.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Wisconsin, Arizona Certify Results of Presidential Election
Sen. Chuck Grassley, 87, Returns to Work After COVID Diagnosis
Georgia Official Announces Investigations Into Potential Election Law Violations
The First Blood Test To Diagnose Alzheimer's Has Just Been Released
Actor Who Played Darth Vader, Dave Prowse, Dead at Age 85
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×