Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley, 87, Diagnosed with COVID-19

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa speaks during a television interview on Oct. 20, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Stefani Reynolds / Getty ImagesRepublican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa speaks during a television interview on Oct. 20, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Stefani Reynolds / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published November 17, 2020 at 7:28pm
P Share Print

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Grassley, 87, is among the longest-serving members of the Senate and chairs the Senate Finance Committee. He is the second-oldest senator, trailing only Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, who is also 87.

Grassley announced his positive test in a tweet and also through a statement released by his office.

TRENDING: Obama-Appointed Judge in PA Sends Outrageous Message to Trump Attorney

“I’ve tested positive for coronavirus. I’ll b following my doctors’ orders/CDC guidelines & continue to quarantine. I’m feeling good + will keep up on my work for the ppl of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone’s well wishes + prayers &look fwd to resuming my normal schedule soon,” he wrote.

Grassley used his statement to urge his constituents to follow guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

“I’m feeling well and not currently experiencing any symptoms, but it’s important we all follow public health guidelines to keep each other healthy,” the senator said.

The positive test meant that a record-breaking Senate streak has ended. Grassley was absent on Tuesday, which meant he missed his first vote in 27 years.

“Known for his reputation for hard work and constituent service, Senator Grassley holds the longest consecutive voting streak in Senate history. Senator Grassley hasn’t missed a vote since 1993, when he was in Iowa helping constituents respond to the devastating flooding,” his official website bio reads.

“I’m disappointed I wasn’t able to vote today in the Senate, but the health of others is more important than any record. My voting streak reflects how seriously I take my commitment to represent Iowans. Choosing not to potentially expose others to this deadly virus is obviously the right and responsible thing to do,” Grassley said in an earlier Tuesday statement.

“While I await the results of my coronavirus test, I’m continuing to work for Iowans from home. After my quarantine ends, I’ll be back in the Senate to represent Iowans and vote on their behalf. I urge my fellow Iowans and all Americans to follow public health guidelines for their own sake and for the sake of their friends, families and communities.”

RELATED: GOP Senator Slams Dem Attempts To Discredit Amy Coney Barrett: 'There Is No Low They Won't Stoop To'

Prior to announcing his positive test, Grassley had urged his constituents to use common sense as they make holiday plans and go about their lives amid a resurgence of cases across the nation.

Spokesperson Michael Zona said Grassley will be participating in most Senate business aside from voting and that his staffers have been following all standard coronavirus protocols.

“Those who have been in contact with Sen. Grassley have been appropriately notified and are instructed to follow the advice of their physicians as well as all CDC and local health guidelines,” Zona said in an email to the Des Moines Register.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley, 87, Diagnosed with COVID-19
Obama-Appointed Judge in PA Sends Outrageous Message to Trump Attorney
Thousands of Missing Ballots Uncovered in Georgia Recount, Found in Just 1 County
Report: Trump Planning a Major Crackdown on China
Franklin Graham Has Perfect Response To CNN Host's Suggestion That Christmas Will Not Be Possible This Year
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×