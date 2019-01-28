Senate bill would require public report on Mueller findings

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley and Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal are proposing that special counsel Robert Mueller be required to submit a report to Congress and the public when his Russia investigation is complete.

They introduced legislation Monday to require any special counsel to send a report to lawmakers and the public at the end of the investigation. It would require a report within two weeks if a special counsel is fired, transferred or resigns.

Both Grassley and Blumenthal sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Grassley chaired the panel until December.

The two supported legislation last year that would help protect a special counsel from being fired without good cause. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declined to hold a vote on it. Mueller is investigating Russia meddling in the 2016 election.

