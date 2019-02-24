Senegal voters choose whether to give president another term

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegalese voters are choosing whether to give President Macky Sall a second term in office as he faces four challengers.

Polls opened at 8 a.m. in the capital of Dakar, where Sall has dubbed himself the “builder of modern Senegal.”

The West African democracy has a long tradition of peaceful transfers of power.

Critics, though, have accused Sall of blocking two prominent opposition politicians from challenging him in the vote including Dakar’s former mayor.

The presidency asserts that the disqualified candidates were convicted of corruption charges and that Senegal’s judiciary is independent.

Sall must win a majority in Sunday’s vote in order to avoid a runoff. His main competitors are former prime minister Idrissa Seck and former tax official Ousmane Sonko.

