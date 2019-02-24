Spain: 2 dead when small plane crashes north of Madrid

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain say that two people have died when a small plane crashed more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of Madrid.

Emergency services for the region of Castilla y Leon say that both people were passengers on the plane that had taken off from a local airfield.

Emergency services were alerted by a witness who saw the plane fall from the sky on Sunday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.