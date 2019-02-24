SECTIONS
Spain: 2 dead when small plane crashes north of Madrid

By AP Reports
Published February 24, 2019 at 7:39am
Modified February 24, 2019 at 8:16am
MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain say that two people have died when a small plane crashed more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of Madrid.

Emergency services for the region of Castilla y Leon say that both people were passengers on the plane that had taken off from a local airfield.

Emergency services were alerted by a witness who saw the plane fall from the sky on Sunday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







