News

Four Dead in Human Holiday Stampede, President Arrives Four Hours Later and Doesn't Even Mention the Tragedy

 By The Associated Press  October 20, 2023 at 4:32am
A stampede in Kenya during celebrations to mark an annual public holiday killed at least four people on Friday and injured 100 others, authorities said.

The stampede happened when thousands of people struggled to get inside Kericho stadium in western Kenya at dawn, police said.

The stadium was the venue for this year’s Mashujaa Day, which means Heroes’ Day in Swahili.

Kenya President William Ruto, who addressed thousands of people at the stadium about four hours later, didn’t mention the stampede.

He instead dedicated his speech to his plans for a universal health care plan.

It wasn’t clear whether Ruto was aware of the stampede when he delivered his remarks.

The Star of Nairobi reported the stampede was caused by a woman “who was selling tea outside the stadium who accidentally spilled hot tea in the fire near along the public road.”

“This resulted in a public panic which was mistaken for a teargas thrown to them,” the outlet reported.

Conversation