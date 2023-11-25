At least four students were killed and 60 others were injured Saturday in a stampede during a music festival at a university in southern India, according to news agency Press Trust of India.

The disaster happened at the Cochin University of Science and Technology in Kerala state, where students were enjoying a live-music event that was interrupted by rain, leading the audience to head for shelter in a rush that resulted in a stampede.

At least two of the injured people were in critical condition, news website Indian Express reported.

Pinarayi Vijayan, the top elected official in Kerala, said he had ordered an investigation into the incident.

