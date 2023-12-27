Super Bowl Champ Russell Wilson's Career May Be Over After Broncos Make Roster Move

The Denver Broncos are benching quarterback Russell Wilson, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Jarrett Stidham will start for the Broncos on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. It’s a remarkably similar situation to last year when Stidham started the Las Vegas Raiders’ final two games after the team benched Derek Carr in a business decision.

The person said the circumstance in Denver differs from the Raiders’ situation a year ago because the Broncos will dress Wilson, who could theoretically get into the game on Sunday.

If Wilson doesn’t play another down this season, however, the Broncos will have kept open their options in 2024.

His $39 million salary for next season is already guaranteed, but if he’s on the roster by March 17, his 2025 salary of $37 million also becomes guaranteed.

Because injured players cannot be cut, the Broncos would have been on the hook for that 2025 salary had Wilson gotten hurt in the final two weeks and been unable to pass a physical in the spring.

That’s the reason the Raiders sent Carr home a year ago.

The person who spoke to the AP said no determination has been made about Wilson’s future in Denver and that his benching was more of a football decision than a financial one — the offense needs a spark and head coach Sean Payton, who has been vocal about the team’s offensive struggles of late, wants to see what he has in Stidham.

By losing three of their last four games, the Broncos (7-8) are in jeopardy of extending their playoff drought to eight years despite a bounce-back season from Wilson, who ranks in the top 10 in almost every passing category this season.

The Broncos are 12th in the AFC standings, and the top seven make the playoffs. However, there’s still a chance Denver could win the AFC West if they win out and free-falling Kansas City loses its last two games.

Wilson has thrown for 3,070 yards and 26 touchdowns with eight interceptions one year after he had 16 TD throws and 11 interceptions.

But he’s just 11-19 as Denver’s starter since the blockbuster trade that brought him over from Seattle last year for four draft picks and a package of players.

The 35-year-old quarterback was a perennial Pro Bowler with the Seahawks, leading the team to two Super Bowl appearances and a victory in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million contract extension with Denver last year that kicks in next season.

