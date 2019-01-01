Taiwan’s Tsai says Taiwanese want to maintain self-rule

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s leader says that the people of her island want to maintain self-rule despite recent electoral gains by the Beijing-friendly opposition party.

President Tsai Ing-wen warned Tuesday in a New Year’s speech that Taiwanese officials should not enter into any secret dialogue with China.

The opposition Nationalist Party won 15 of 22 major seats in local elections last month, reversing the advantage held by Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party. She has resigned as party head.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has sought to isolate Tsai over her refusal to endorse the “one China” principle that designates Taiwan as a part of China. Beijing could woo China-friendly election victors ahead of the next presidential election in 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.