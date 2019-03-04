SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Teachers in Oakland approve contract ending strike

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2019 file photo, a student holds up a sign while marching with parents, teachers and supporters outside of Manzanita Community School in Oakland, Calif. Striking teachers in Oakland are expected to vote Sunday, March 3, 2019 on a contract deal aimed at ending a seven-day walkout. The Oakland Education Association postponed the vote by a day after announcing earlier it would happen Saturday. The 3,000 teachers walked off the job Feb. 21, effectively shutting the city's 86 schools to demand higher pay, smaller classes and more school resources. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 3, 2019 at 9:29pm
Modified March 3, 2019 at 9:52pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland teachers will be back in their classrooms Monday after union members voted to approve a contract deal with district officials.

The Oakland Education Association voted in favor of the deal on Sunday after postponing the vote for a day. The agreement must also be ratified by the Oakland Unified School District.

“We look forward to being in our classrooms again after having to strike to bring our Oakland students some of the resources and supports they should have had in the first place,” union president Keith Brown said in a statement.

The agreement was reached after 3,000 teachers went on strike Feb. 21, prompting seven days of marathon negotiations for higher pay, smaller classes and more school resources.

The strike effectively cleared out the city’s 86 schools. Oakland teachers were the latest educators in the U.S. to strike over pay and classroom conditions.

TRENDING: Ocasio-Cortez Turns on Her Party After Rogue Dems Defy Pelosi on Gun Measure

The union announced Friday that the teachers won everything they demanded.

“This victory, accomplished through our collective strength on the picket lines with Oakland parents and students, sends the message that educators will no longer let this school district starve our neighborhood schools of resources,” Brown said.

The deal includes an 11 percent salary increase and a one-time 3 percent bonus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Hearing set in case accusing Kevin Spacey of groping man
China accuses US of ‘double standard’ over Huawei claims
Hopes for missing Yazidis dim as Islamic State defeat looms
New techniques let scientists zero in on individual cells
Bill Clinton has 2020 advice; few candidates are seeking it
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×