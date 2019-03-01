SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Tesla defies convention and pays for it as shares slide

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2019, file photograph, buyers look over a Model 3 in a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. Tesla is shifting all of its sales from stores to the internet, saying the move is needed to cut costs so it can sell the mass-market Model 3 for a starting price of $35,000. The Palo Alto, California, company announced the change Thursday, Feb. 28. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 10:37am
Modified March 1, 2019 at 10:59am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Tesla is suffering one of its worst sell-offs of the year after announcing it would begin closing all of its stores in favor of selling its electric cars exclusively online.

The goal is to allow Tesla to lower the price of its Model 3, the vehicle that CEO Elon Musk envisions as the company’s first mass-market vehicle.

The last time the Tesla shares were hit this hard was on Jan. 18, also following actions by Musk intended to lower the price of the Model 3. On that day, Musk said 7 percent of Tesla’s workforce would be let go.

The base price for the Model 3, Tesla’s cheapest car, is now $44,000. Musk believes the mid-$30,000 range is the sweet spot.

Tesla Inc. tumbled 8 percent Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Bryce Harper has Phillies thinking October baseball
Jordyn Woods: ‘I’m not a homewrecker’ in Kardashian brouhaha
Review finds ex-death row inmate innocent of officer’s death
US Treasury takes first steps to avoid exceeding debt limit
Las Vegas considers leaving Nevada utility monopoly
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×