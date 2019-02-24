SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

The Latest: Mississippi tornado wrecks businesses, shops

Middle Valley Plaza is seen flooded in Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, after heavy rain overnight. Homes, highways, parks and bridges throughout the South have been flooded or rendered out of commission Saturday, as the toll of days of drenching rains swelled waterways and pooled over saturated lands amid the threat of severe storms. (Doug Strickland/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 23, 2019 at 8:04pm
Modified February 23, 2019 at 8:31pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — The Latest on severe weather in the South (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

Bystanders say a tornado has destroyed or heavily damaged some businesses in a commercial district in Columbus, Mississippi, toppling trees and blacking out power in the area.

Lee Lawrence, who has been selling used cars for decades in the city, says four buildings on his car sales lot have been destroyed, trees have fallen across vehicles and the windows of many cars were shattered when the tornado roared through Saturday afternoon.

Speaking by phone, Lawrence tells The Associated Press he will rebuild.

TRENDING: Top FBI Lawyer Strongly Believed Hillary Clinton Should Face Charges

“It will be a start-over deal,” says Lawrence, who wasn’t present when the tornado struck. “I can’t say it will come back better or stronger, but we’ll come back.”

A photographer for The AP says he also saw antique collector cars at Lawrence’s lot crushed by debris and a nearby pet grooming business destroyed amid twisted piles of metal. A printing shop had a pipe spearing what’s left of the building and a vacant commercial building also appeared heavily damaged.

There were no immediate reports of any deaths or injuries. Emergency officials have cordoned off the area.

____

6 p.m.

Authorities say a tornado has touched down in the city of Columbus, Mississippi.

Meteorologist Anna Wolverton with the National Weather Service told The Associated Press that a tornado hit about 5 p.m. CST Saturday and was confirmed on radar.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Wolverton says she received a report that an emergency operations center in Columbus was hit by the storm and that there were power outages. She says she doesn’t know how long the tornado was on the ground, the path it took, or the storm’s intensity.

Speaking from the weather service office in Jackson, Mississippi, she added that a team of experts would be heading to Columbus on Sunday to determine the storm’s size and strength.

Columbus is a city of more than 23,000 people in east Mississippi.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center said there were reports of large hail and an apparent brief tornado in Alcorn, Mississippi, as severe storms swept the region.

__

4 p.m.

Homes, highways, parks and bridges throughout the South have been flooded or put out of commission as days of rains have drench a wide area amid severe storms crossing the region.

Interstate 40 near the Tennessee line with North Carolina was closed by a rockslide, one of the dozens of roads and highways shut down throughout the South region, transportation officials said.

Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman Mark Nagi said on Twitter that a “full scale detour” was in place, with traffic being diverted to Interstate 81 and Interstate 26.

In Bruce, Mississippi, rivers broke flood stage and flash floods poured into homes and businesses. News outlets report that a local state of emergency was declared by officials in Grenada, Mississippi, after dozens of streets and homes flooded. A six-mile (nine-kilometer) stretch of the Natchez Trace Parkway was closed in Mississippi after water covered part of the road.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Venezuela standoff turns deadly as troops block aid delivery
Giroux scores OT winner to lead Flyers past Penguins 4-3
Without ill James Harden, Rockets hold off Warriors 118-112
The Latest: Mississippi tornado wrecks businesses, shops
Venezuela’s Guaido says he will ask international community to keep ‘all options’ open in fight to free his country
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×