The Latest: R. Kelly still jailed pending payment of $100K

In this photo taken and released by the Chicago Police Dept., Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, R&B singer R. Kelly is photographed during booking at a police station in Chicago, Il. R. Kelly, the R&B star who has been trailed for decades by allegations that he violated underage girls and women and held some as virtual slaves, is due in court Saturday after being charged with aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17. (Chicago Police Dept. via AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 24, 2019 at 9:43am
Modified February 24, 2019 at 10:40am
CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the sexual abuse case against R&B singer R. Kelly (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

R. Kelly remains jailed a day after a bond court judge ruled the R&B star could go free pending a sex abuse trial if he pays 10 percent of a $1 million bail.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office website Sunday says Kelly — one of the best-selling music artists of all time — is still in its 7,000-inmate complex in Chicago.

The judge Saturday described the allegations against Kelly as “disturbing” but offered him freedom for $100,000. It can be paid by credit card, cash or check.

Defense lawyer Steve Greenberg told the judge that Kelly’s finances are “a mess.” Greenberg later said he hoped Kelly would be released Saturday.

It’s unclear if Kelly can’t raise the $100,000 or there’s a technical problem with transferring money over the weekend.

___

11:10 p.m.

While on trial for child pornography in 2008, R. Kelly still found time to talk to fans, give autographs and to meet an underage girl he later invited to his home.

That’s according to prosecutors who at a court hearing Saturday depicted the R&B star as manipulative and sometimes violent.

Other accusers included a girl who met Kelly at her 16th birthday party and a hairdresser who expected to braid the singer’s hair only to find that he wanted oral sex instead.

The accounts emerged as Kelly made his first court appearance since being accused of sexually abusing four people. The case could produce another #MeToo reckoning for a celebrity.

A judge set bond at $1 million, meaning the Grammy winner must post $100,000 to be released.

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

