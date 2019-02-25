The Latest: R. Kelly to appear in court in sex abuse case

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the sexual abuse case against R&B singer R. Kelly (all times local):

7:20 a.m.

R&B star R. Kelly is expected to appear in court after spending the weekend in a Chicago jail following his arrest on sexual abuse charges.

Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, says a judge will assign a trial judge to the case during a brief hearing Monday. Kelly is expected to attend.

The 52-year-old Kelly was charged in a grand jury indictment unsealed Friday with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, three of whom were minors.

TRENDING: Fake News: Ocasio-Cortez Tweets Straight-Up Wrong Information About GOP Consultant

A judge on Saturday set bond at $1 million, requiring the Grammy Award-winning singer to pay 10 percent. Among the conditions of release is that Kelly have no contact with females younger than 18.

R. Kelly is one of the best-selling music artists of all time. He remains jailed as confidants make arrangements to pay the $100,000 bail needed to free him.

___

12 a.m.

R. Kelly’s attorney says arrangements are being made to pay the R&B singer’s $100,000 bail to free him while he awaits trial for aggravated sexual abuse.

Steve Greenberg told The Associated Press on Sunday that Kelly could be out as early as Monday, but he added that others have to act for him and the coordination is complicated because Kelly is behind bars.

The 52-year-old Kelly faces 10 sexual abuse counts involving four victims, three of whom were minors. The charges were announced on Friday and Kelly turned himself in to police hours later. Greenberg said Kelly denies the allegations.

A judge Saturday set bond at $1 million, requiring Kelly to pay 10 percent of that to go free. Greenberg told the judge that Kelly isn’t wealthy despite decades of success creating hit songs.

___

Check out the AP’s complete coverage of the investigations into R. Kelly.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.