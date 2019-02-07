‘The Shell Seekers’ author Rosamunde Pilcher dies at 94

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — British writer Rosamunde Pilcher, whose family saga “The Shell Seekers” sold millions of copies around the world, has died at the age of 94.

Pilcher’s literary agency, Felicity Bryan Associates, said Thursday that she died overnight at a hospital in Dundee, Scotland after a short illness.

Raised along England’s wild southwest coast in the county of Cornwall, Pilcher wrote more than a dozen novels. She scored an international best-seller in 1987 with “The Shell Seekers,” which told the story of a bohemian family across three generations.

It was adapted into a 2006 television series starring Vanessa Redgrave.

Her other novels included “September,” ”Coming Home” and “Winter Solstice,” which was published when she was 80.

TRENDING: Watch: Trump Brings SOTU Guest to Tears with Touching Tribute

Pilcher was especially popular in Germany, where her work spawned numerous TV series.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.