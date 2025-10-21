Share
News
People walk near the India Gate monument Tuesday morning amid smog a day after Diwali festival in New Delhi, India.
People walk near the India Gate monument Tuesday morning amid smog a day after Diwali festival in New Delhi, India. (Manish Swarup / AP)

India's Capital City Left with Severely Hazardous Air After Hindu Celebration: 'We Can't See Anything'

 By The Associated Press  October 20, 2025 at 11:53pm
Share

Thick smog blanketed India’s capital Tuesday, a day after millions celebrated the Hindu festival of Diwali with fireworks that sent air pollution soaring to hazardous levels.

Revelers in New Delhi burst firecrackers late into Monday night, filling the air with smoke and fine particles that mixed with seasonal pollution and stagnant weather conditions.

By Tuesday morning, the city’s Air Quality Index had climbed above 350 in several neighborhoods, a level considered “severe” and dangerous to breathe, according to the World Health Organization’s daily recommended maximum exposure.

Visibility also dropped in some parts of the city as a gray haze enveloped streets, high-rises, and historical monuments.

“I have never seen anything like this before. We can’t see anything here because of pollution,” said Vedant Pachkande, a tourist visiting New Delhi.

India’s top court last week eased a blanket ban on firecrackers in New Delhi during Diwali, allowing limited use of “green firecrackers” that emit fewer pollutants.

Developed by federal research institutes, they are designed to cut particulate and gas emissions by about 30 percent.

The court had said they could be used during specific hours from Saturday to Tuesday, but as has been the case in past years, the rule was mostly flouted.

New Delhi and its metropolitan region — home to more than 30 million people — routinely ranks among the world’s most polluted cities during the winter, when widespread Diwali fireworks coincide with cooler weather and smoke from crop residue fires set by farmers in nearby states.

Authorities in New Delhi have implemented a set of measures to curb pollution, which include limits on construction activity and restrictions on diesel generators.

But environmentalists say long-term solutions, such as cleaner energy and stricter vehicle-emission controls, are needed to prevent the annual crisis.

Rising pollution also cuts the amount of sunshine India receives, a recent study found.

Indian scientists have found that sunshine hours — the time strong sunlight reaches the Earth — have steadily declined across most of India due to rising air pollution, according to a study published this month in Scientific Reports, a journal by Nature Portfolio.

The researchers attributed the drop to increasing aerosols — tiny particles from industrial emissions, biomass burning, and vehicle pollution.

Related:
Louvre Museum in Paris Robbed, Royal Collection Stolen in '4-Minute Operation'

“We see a greater impact in more polluted regions such as northern India,” said Manoj K. Srivastava, a scientist at Banaras Hindu University and one of the study’s authors.

Srivastava said the reduction in sunshine can affect the amount of solar power India can generate, as well as the country’s agricultural productivity, apart from impacting the local environment and people’s health.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




India's Capital City Left with Severely Hazardous Air After Hindu Celebration: 'We Can't See Anything'
Louvre Museum in Paris Robbed, Royal Collection Stolen in '4-Minute Operation'
Prince Andrew Gives Up Royal Titles After Epstein Association Resurfaces
LA County Pays Out $828M Settlement Over 400 Claims of Sexual Abuse Against Its Employees
White House Launches Trolling Campaign on Liberal X Alternative Bluesky
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation